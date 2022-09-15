Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Grief can work in mysterious ways.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 10:21AM
Prince Harry Prince William Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Photo: Getty Images

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.

According to The Sun, the brothers and their wives both joined the rest of the family for a very secluded dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The outlet reports that the "intimate dinner" was "a small and private gathering with no pictures released."

Prince William and the now Princess of Wales had invited Meghan and Harry on their walk earlier this week in order to show solidarity and put the "focus" on the queen, according to The Telegraph. Another source told People that the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

Today also marks Harry's 38th birthday, though it will most likely be a somber occasion this year. He and the Duchess of Sussex remain in the U.K. ahead of the queen's funeral on Monday.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance Alongside William and Kate at Windsor Castle
Prince William Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
prince harry meghan markle kate middleton prince william
The Cambridges Will Reportedly Try to "Avoid" The Sussexes During Their Upcoming Visit to the U.K.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Reportedly Has the Royal Aides "Worried" About What She Might Say
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Got Into a "Monumental Argument" With the Royal Family Over a Public Appearance
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Commonwealth Day
Prince Harry Reportedly Told Prince William That "Kate Could Be Friendlier to Meghan"
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Lilibet Could Be Celebrating Her First Birthday With the Queen
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manchester Memorial
Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Isn't Big Enough for Their Live-In Nanny
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Black Coat One World Observatory
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family
Prince William and Harry
Prince William Is Reportedly "Wary" of Spending One-on-One Time With Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blue Dress Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Buckingham Balcony
Prince William Reportedly Thought Meghan Markle Wasn't Ready to Be a Royal
Meghan Markle White Coat Dress Church Service
Meghan Markle Just Wore Kate Middleton's Go-To Outfit Formula
Prince William Kate Middleton Belize Trip Pink Dress
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Had Major Tension Way Before Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Global Citizen Live New York
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Won't Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service