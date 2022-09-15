Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.

According to The Sun, the brothers and their wives both joined the rest of the family for a very secluded dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The outlet reports that the "intimate dinner" was "a small and private gathering with no pictures released."

Prince William and the now Princess of Wales had invited Meghan and Harry on their walk earlier this week in order to show solidarity and put the "focus" on the queen, according to The Telegraph. Another source told People that the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

Today also marks Harry's 38th birthday, though it will most likely be a somber occasion this year. He and the Duchess of Sussex remain in the U.K. ahead of the queen's funeral on Monday.