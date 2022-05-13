Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Had a Playdate With James Corden's Family

Add this to the list of exclusive events with a very, very short guest list: James Corden shared that he's been to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's house in California — and while that seems like a moment most people would never forget, the late-night host stayed pretty casual (and tight-lipped) about the visit.

People reports that Corden explained that he and his family have been over for hangouts with the Sussexes and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

"I have," he told The Sun when the publication asked whether or not he'd had the honor of seeing the Sussexes at their Montecito home. "It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously, I'm not telling you anymore. Obviously."

"Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them," he continued. "Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental."

Corden went on to say that he holds Harry in high regard, adding that he has a "huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

Corden, who attended the Sussexes' 2018 wedding back in the U.K., cited Harry's openness about his mental health struggles as one reason that he sees the now-former senior royal as a role model and friend.

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave, and I'll always be in their corner," he continued.