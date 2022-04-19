Meghan Markle Attending the Invictus Games "Means Everything" to Prince Harry

The Invictus Games hold a special place in Prince Harry's heart as a British army veteran. They also mark the place where the duke (who helped found the Invictus Games) and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple. So, returning to the competition with his wife means a lot to Harry.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," he told People. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything."

After postponing the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's games are currently taking place in The Netherlands until April 22. Harry and Meghan traveled from their home in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The prince said that the little ones make the games even more meaningful to him.

Meghan Markle Ivory Dress Prince Harry Tan Suit 2022 Invictus Games Credit: Getty Images

"Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it," he said. "When I was in the army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service."