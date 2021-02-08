Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprised an Online Poetry Class
Get Lit got a royal visit.
Anyone looking to brush up on their iambic pentameter can look to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who happened to pop into a virtual poetry class with Get Lit, an "organization that promotes literacy and empowers young people through poetry," according to People.
Mason Granger, Get Lit's manager of public outreach, shared the news on Instagram, along with a screenshot from the call, which shows Meghan and Harry in little boxes with the other students. During the session, Meghan shared some of her favorite poetry and Granger said that part of why the Sussexes came on was because both of them had been touched by poetry in the past and wanted to share the experience.
"The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem," he said of their appearance. "And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway."
"Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER!" the organization captioned a screenshot of the duo joining their Zoom call, which was also called the most "epic" experience in Get Lit's history. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"
Granger added that the students were completely surprised, especially when Meghan and Harry knew specific facts about them. "Fast forward ripple ripple ripple and these kids get a surprise 45-minute chat with Prince Harry and Meghan. It was pretty surreal," Granger said, noting that they "actually read and learned the kid's bios I'd sent earlier," and spoke to the students like they were all friends.
People adds that Diane Luby founded Get Lit in 2006. The program and its curriculum are now in more than 100 schools throughout California and is expanding worldwide.