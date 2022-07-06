Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated the Fourth of July in Wyoming

Of course, Archie made an appearance.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 6, 2022
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Photo: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to have a low-key Fourth of July celebration, but eagle-eyed royal fans managed to share some intel on exactly where the Sussexes spent the holiday, according to Hello magazine. While it would have been easy to assume that they spent the long weekend in California soaking up the sunshine and enjoying fireworks somewhere near their Montecito home, the duke and duchess were actually in Wyoming.

The family (minus baby Lilibet) enjoyed a parade in Jackson Hole. For the occasion, Megan wore simple black jeans, a white shirt, and a straw hat. Harry kept things in his usual M.O. with a grey button-down shirt and green baseball cap. Fittingly enough, Archie was wearing a red, white, and blue hat. A fan posted a video to Facebook showing the royals and describing the scene, bodyguard included.

"Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade," the Facebook user wrote alongside a video of Meghan and Harry. "The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family ... I thought, well it must be the royal family (very sarcastic thinking!) A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie! The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute."

The eyewitness went on to say that Meghan and Harry were with friends and that nobody bothered them.

The sighting comes after rumors that Meghan and Harry would have another sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. While fans would probably love another chance to hear from the Sussexes, critics say that after the royal family decided not to reveal the findings of an investigation, another TV special would look "vindictive."

