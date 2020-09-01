Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made a Color-Coordinated Appearance in L.A.
Harry also found a way to honor Princess Diana on the anniversary of her passing.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to devote their time to making a difference.
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Preschool Learning Center in L.A. and planted flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and more. According to People, Prince Harry honored his mother Princess Diana on the anniversary of her passing by bringing along seeds for her favorite flower, forget-me-nots.
The couple showed up in color-coordinated outfits, with Meghan wearing a denim button-down top with jeans and navy Rothy's flats while Harry wore a black button-down shirt and jeans with tan shoes.
Meghan and Harry also spent some time reading books to the children, including the appropriately plant-themed fairytale Jack and the Beanstalk.
"They listened to children’s nursery music while they gardened and some of the children danced and sang," a source added to People.
Since arriving in L.A., the Sussexes have made it a point to volunteer in their community, having delivered meals amid the coronavirus and volunteering to prepare meals with Homeboy Industries, an organization that works to better the lives of individuals who are formerly incarcerated and those involved with gangs. Last month, they also volunteered to distribute supplies to schoolchildren.
Prince Harry recently made a rare joint statement with his brother Prince William, announcing that they will commemorate what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday next year with a statue in her honor.