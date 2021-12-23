Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared the First Photo of Baby Lilibet in Their 2021 Christmas Card

Seasons greetings from the Sussexes!

On Thursday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their annual Christmas card, and it featured not only a very grown-up Archie, but also offered a first glimpse at his little sister, Lilibet "Lili" Diana. The family portrait, which was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, shows Harry, Meghan, and Archie dressed casually in jeans (Harry's are even distressed!), while Lili wore a white dress that matched her brother's button-down shirt. Seemingly immersed into their new laid-back lifestyle in L.A., they all went barefoot for the photo — with the exception of Meghan, who slipped on a pair of nude ballet flats.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card read. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family." Meghan and Harry went on to note that their Archewell Foundation would be making donations this holiday season to several organizations "that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," including Team Rubicon and Paid Leave for All.