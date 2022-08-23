Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Finally Here

With the help of her good friend Serena Williams.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022
Meghan Markle Smiling Pushing Hair Behind Ears Green Button Down 2018University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park
Photo: Getty Images

After much anticipation, the first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex from Spotify and Archewell Audio has dropped. And the royal had the help of her friend, tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams for the series premiere.

Before the pals even got started, Meghan's husband Prince Harry popped in to say hello to Williams and complimented her hair saying, "I like what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe."

During the interview, the two got candid about the "dirty" connotation that comes along with being ambitious as a woman. "I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now husband," the duchess said. "And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Meghan Markle Spotify Archetypes Podcast Art
Spotify

Williams — who recently announced her retirement from the sport — agreed adding, "Often women are definitely put in these different boxes when we are ambitious or when we do have goals or when we reach our goals, it's a negative connotation on how we reach the goals."

The two also spoke about balancing motherhood and their careers, and Williams explained how mothers traditionally handle more responsibilities, creating a stigma around working moms.

"Moms do more," Williams said. "I know that now there are more dads that do a lot, but moms traditionally do more, which is why they always ask, 'How do you balance this, mom? How are you going to be able to play tennis and be able to still have a kid?'"

She continued, "Because, quite frankly, we care and we're there and we're breastfeeding and we're rocking that baby to sleep." She then recalled how one day before competing at the French Open one year, her daughter Olympia fell out of her high chair and broke her wrist. After taking her to the hospital, she held her all night and barely got any sleep

"I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally spent and just like so emotionally drained that it was crazy. And then like every night after that, I just was with her the whole time. I just took a lot on. But moms do a lot. Like I look at my mom, I don't know how she had five kids."

The podcast will aim to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," with a slew of established and successful guests including Mindy Kaling, Ziwe, and next week's guest Mariah Carey.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Serena Williams Silk Slip Dress Black Backdrop Sand Vogue Cover
Serena Williams Is Hanging Up Her Racket to Focus On Family
The Princess
'The Princess' Finds So Many Parallels Between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Told Selena Gomez She Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Shutting Down
The Acting Coach Who Helped Megan Markle and Brad Pitt Break Into Hollywood Has Seen Some Things
From Meghan Markle to Brad Pitt — Acting Coach Margie Haber Shares How She Helped Shape Hollywood's Biggest Stars
Meghan Markle Clapping Black Tweed Jacket Invictus Games Pinky Rings
Meghan Markle's Pinky Ring Has a Hidden Meaning
Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2020
Meghan Markle Discussed Motherhood and Her Miscarriage After the 'Roe v. Wade' Decision
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's First Podcast Has a Name and a Very Fitting Theme
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene on 'Twilight,' Pregnancy, and Becoming a Gay Icon
serena williams short hair silver dress
Serena Williams and Olympia Twinned in Matching Outfits on a Tennis Court
Serena Williams Opened Up About Having a C-Section
Serena Williams Opened Up About Her Nearly Fatal C-Section
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "Loving" Their Family of Four
Serena Williams Olympia Ohanian Pink Balmain Dresses 2022 Paris Fashion Week
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Just Shared a Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching Balmain Dresses
Screen Shot 2020-09-24 at 7.50.58 AM
Meghan Markle's 'AGT' Video Contained So Many Subtle Details
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Revealed the Gift She Gave Prince Harry for His First Father's Day
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Cold-Calling Senators About Paid Family Leave
Meghan Markle Prince William
Meghan Markle Urged Congress to Pass Paid Parental Leave Policies With a Powerful Open Letter