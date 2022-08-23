Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Finally Here

After much anticipation, the first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex from Spotify and Archewell Audio has dropped. And the royal had the help of her friend, tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams for the series premiere.

Before the pals even got started, Meghan's husband Prince Harry popped in to say hello to Williams and complimented her hair saying, "I like what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe."

During the interview, the two got candid about the "dirty" connotation that comes along with being ambitious as a woman. "I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now husband," the duchess said. "And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Spotify

Williams — who recently announced her retirement from the sport — agreed adding, "Often women are definitely put in these different boxes when we are ambitious or when we do have goals or when we reach our goals, it's a negative connotation on how we reach the goals."

The two also spoke about balancing motherhood and their careers, and Williams explained how mothers traditionally handle more responsibilities, creating a stigma around working moms.

"Moms do more," Williams said. "I know that now there are more dads that do a lot, but moms traditionally do more, which is why they always ask, 'How do you balance this, mom? How are you going to be able to play tennis and be able to still have a kid?'"

She continued, "Because, quite frankly, we care and we're there and we're breastfeeding and we're rocking that baby to sleep." She then recalled how one day before competing at the French Open one year, her daughter Olympia fell out of her high chair and broke her wrist. After taking her to the hospital, she held her all night and barely got any sleep

"I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally spent and just like so emotionally drained that it was crazy. And then like every night after that, I just was with her the whole time. I just took a lot on. But moms do a lot. Like I look at my mom, I don't know how she had five kids."

The podcast will aim to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," with a slew of established and successful guests including Mindy Kaling, Ziwe, and next week's guest Mariah Carey.