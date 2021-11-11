Meghan Markle Abandoned the Royal Dress Code in a Plunging Red Gown With a leg slit, no less. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print After stepping back from her official royal duties more than two years ago, Meghan Markle said goodbye to the palace's dress code during last night's Salute to Freedom Gala while wearing a look that was, quite literally, red hot. Freed from the monarchy's strict style restrictions (no cleavage, subtle makeup, pantyhose), the Duchess of Sussex made a statement without saying a word as she walked the red carpet alongside Prince Harry in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging neckline and daring leg slit. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti pumps that matched her dress, subtle diamond drop earrings, and a red poppy pin (the symbol used to commemorate military members who have died in war). Meghan Markle Meghan wore her dark locks up in a slicked-back bun and balanced the classic hairstyle with edgy black winged eyeliner. RELATED: Prince Harry Says "Megxit" Is a Misogynistic Term Harry, who served in the British army for ten years and undertook two tours of Afghanistan during his tenure, stood by his wife's side in a black suit and bow tie, and presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans, and military families at the event. On the red carpet, Meghan was asked if she was proud of Harry, to which she turned and sweetly replied, "I'm always proud of him."

