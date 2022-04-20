Meghan Markle Wore a Pinstripe Blazer and Jeans to Read With Children as She's Reportedly "Missing Her Own"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making the rounds at the Invictus Games this week — nearly five years after publicly debuting their relationship at the event in 2017 — and one of the Duchess of Sussex's most recent stops reportedly had to do with her missing home.

On Sunday, Meghan joined British Invictus Games families for a book reading in The Hague, Netherlands. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the former actress sat in a circle with a group of children while wearing a navy pinstripe blazer, light blue dress shirt, straight leg blue jeans, and a pair of tan heels. Meghan wore her signature dark waves parted down the middle and accessorized with a gold watch and bracelets.

One of the event's attendees shared that Meghan's presence at the children's event, which included a story time and arts and crafts session, was due in part to homesickness. "Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children," the attendee told Daily Mail. "She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children — Archie, who's nearly three years old, and 10-month-old Lilibet — were absent from this year's games and remained at home in California. Rest assured, the two royal children will eventually make an appearance. In a recent interview with People, Prince Harry said he and Meghan "can't wait" to introduce the competition to their kids.

"I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," Harry said. "I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."