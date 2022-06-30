Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "Disappointed" About the Fate of the Palace Bullying Investigation Results

The investigation was first launched in March 2021.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
Published on June 30, 2022
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Queen Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving
Photo: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't happy with how a Buckingham Palace investigation ended. Following allegations that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied palace staffers in 2018 (two of which were later rescinded in August 2021), a formal exploration of the claims was launched last spring.

On Wednesday, a senior aide for the palace announced that although the investigation into the staffers' claims was complete, the findings would not be made public. According to E!, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple is "disappointed" that the results of the review will not be shared.

In March of 2021, palace officials released a statement following allegations printed in The Times that said one of Meghan and Harry's top aides claimed the duchess "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released in March. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

