Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Mothers During a Surprise Visit to Women's Advocacy Group
The Duke and Duchess surprised an organization during a virtual meeting.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still living a life of service. Over the weekend, the two surprised a virtual gathering for organization MomsRising, which aims to advocate for women and raise awareness surrounding issues women and mothers are facing.
The executive director and CEO of MomsRising Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner told E! News that Meghan and Harry left a huge impact on some of their mothers. "The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, childcare, paid leave, health care and other essentials during the pandemic," said Rowe-Finkbeiner. "The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track."
The CEO also told E! News that Markle imparted some wisdom of her own to the mothers on the call. "The Duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children's eyes. Because to our children, we're superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us."
In honor of Women's History Month, Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation highlighted a group of women's organizations to support this month, and MomsRising was included. But this isn't the only charitable act made by the couple to support women this month. Just last week, the Duchess of Sussex baked a lemon olive oil cake (using lemons from her own garden!) for a group of women as a part of a meal provided by their foundation in partnership with World Central Kitchen.
"We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours," Meghan and Harry wrote in a letter to the women.