Meghan Markle's Necklace Is a Sweet Nod to Her Future Daughter
She made a virtual appearance during the Vax Live concert.
While Meghan Markle couldn't attend the Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in person, she still managed to deliver a powerful message with not only her voice, but also her jewelry.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is very pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child — a daughter — recorded a video message for the event, and spoke candidly about how the pandemic will shape her baby girl's future. For the virtual appearance, Meghan paired a red shirt dress in a pink poppy pattern with a meaningful necklace that doubled as a sweet nod to her daughter on the way.
The Daily Mail reports that the necklace is Awe Inspired's Woman Power Charm Necklace, which features the female Venus symbol with a raised protesting fist. The gold pendant is also embellished with a purple amethyst that's associated with abundance and enlightenment.
During her speech, Meghan discussed how women — and specifically women of color — have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "My husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," she said. "Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out."
She continued her message with a mind-boggling statistic, revealing: "Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty." Meghan went on to note that she and Harry will soon be welcoming a daughter, and "when we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."
"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow," she added. "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together."
Meghan and Harry served as the campaign chairs of the star-studded event, and Harry also gave an impassioned speech about the pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated.