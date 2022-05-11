Meghan Markle Is Speaking Out on the National Need for Child Care

Meghan Markle is speaking out about a cause near and dear to her heart. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement highlighting the growing childcare crisis in the United States — and called on businesses to help take responsibility.

"Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much," Meghan said in the statement. "This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty."

The mother of 3-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet explained that it "takes a village to raise a child," and added, "Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

Meghan's statement was issued in partnership with the Marshall Plan for Moms, announcing the new National Business Coalition for Child Care. The coalition, which includes Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation among other organizations, aims to expand childcare support for working parents.

This isn't the first time the Duchess has spoken out about paid parental leave. In October, Meghan advocated for parents in an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer published by Paid Leave for All .

"In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child," she wrote. "Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work."

Meghan added, "​​No family should be faced with these decisions. No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan). In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we're creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs, and economic strength at the starting line."