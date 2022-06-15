Meghan Markle Left a Sweet Message for Charity Workers on the Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, one of the most devastating tragedies in the city's long history. While Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a memorial service in person, Meghan Markle sent a message to Hubb Community Kitchen, a cause close to her heart, in honor of the work that it did after the fire. The charity shared that it received a message from the duchess on Facebook. In the post, the organization noted that she asked how staffers were and inquired about their families.

"Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 year anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers," the message reads, according to People. "Just being her beautiful kind self."

One of Meghan's first acts as a royal was back in 2017, when she worked with Hubb Community Kitchen on a cookbook after the Grenfell Tower fire. The charity shared a photo of Meghan posing with volunteers after the cookbook was released.

"Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting," they wrote alongside the photo on the anniversary. "I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page."

In 2020, Megan and leaders from the organization had a video call so that she could check in with the group. Together, she and Hubb Community Kitchen manager Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna, and Jennifer Odonkor spoke about their cookbook and future projects.

"You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, 'Yeah, we're just going to make a cookbook,'" Meghan said during the call. "It's just inspired so many people."