Meghan Markle Left a Sweet Message for Charity Workers on the Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

Meghan worked with the Hubb Community Kitchen as one of her first royal duties.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2022
Meghan Markle Thanksgiving Service 2022 White Hat Coat
Photo: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, one of the most devastating tragedies in the city's long history. While Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a memorial service in person, Meghan Markle sent a message to Hubb Community Kitchen, a cause close to her heart, in honor of the work that it did after the fire. The charity shared that it received a message from the duchess on Facebook. In the post, the organization noted that she asked how staffers were and inquired about their families.

"Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 year anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers," the message reads, according to People. "Just being her beautiful kind self."

One of Meghan's first acts as a royal was back in 2017, when she worked with Hubb Community Kitchen on a cookbook after the Grenfell Tower fire. The charity shared a photo of Meghan posing with volunteers after the cookbook was released.

"Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting," they wrote alongside the photo on the anniversary. "I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page."

In 2020, Megan and leaders from the organization had a video call so that she could check in with the group. Together, she and Hubb Community Kitchen manager Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna, and Jennifer Odonkor spoke about their cookbook and future projects.

"You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, 'Yeah, we're just going to make a cookbook,'" Meghan said during the call. "It's just inspired so many people."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on November 21, 2018 to celebrate the success of their cookbook. - The kitchen was set up by women affected by the Grenfell tower fire and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote a foreword to the cookbook to help raise funds for the victims.
Meghan Markle Thanks Volunteers on the Grenfell Tower Fire Anniversary
Kate Middleton Grenfell Tower Memorial London
Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready Version of Her Go-To Outfit
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Smiling Engagement Announcement 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared the Cutest Portrait of Lilibet Diana for Her First Birthday
Meghan Markle 2022 Platinum Jubilee
Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful
Meghan Markle Uvalde Texas
Meghan Markle Visited Uvalde to "Express Her Condolences as a Mother"
Meghan Markle white coat
Meghan Markle Is Speaking Out on the National Need for Child Care
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Investing in Gender Equity Organizations in Honor of Women's History Month
Meghan Markle white jacket necklace
Meghan Markle Wore a Pinstripe Blazer and Jeans to Read With Children as She's Reportedly "Missing Her Own"
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Meghan markle white pantsuit
Meghan Markle Wore a White Double-Breasted Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Meghan Markle Prince Harry sitting volley ball competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Almost Didn't Name Their Son Archie
Meghan Markle Ivory Dress Prince Harry Tan Suit 2022 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Attending the Invictus Games "Means Everything" to Prince Harry
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2020
Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Named Prince Harry in Her Defamation Lawsuit
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Faced "Constant Berating" from the Royal Family About Her Father
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore a Blue Ombre Gown with a Dramatic Train to the NAACP Image Awards