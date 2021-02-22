Meghan Markle's Lemon Dress Could Be Subtle Call Back To Her Wedding
She and Prince Harry made their first appearance since announcing that they are expecting.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance since they announced that they are expecting their second child.
During Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, the couple sat in their Santa Barbara home as "Electric Love" by Børns played. Markle wore a peplum dress by Oscar de la Renta that featured lemon appliques. Perhaps coincidentally (but you never know with the royals), Markle's outfit seemed to pay homage to the non-traditional lemon cake she and Prince Harry had at their wedding.
We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations ... " Markle said. " ... that inspire, challenge and educate," Harry continued.
"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Markle then said. "And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space," Harry added.
Last week, the couple released a statement after Queen Elizabeth officially stripped them of their royal roles. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," the statement read. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."
While reports say that the family is not too happy that Harry and Meghan responded to the Queen's statement, it's not going to be the last we'll hear from them. The couple will sit down for an exclusive interview with Oprah on March 11.