Meghan Markle Just Wore Kate Middleton's Go-To Outfit Formula

Now that Meghan Markle is back in London joining the royal family this weekend for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, she needs to dress the part — and who better to take a style cue from than Kate Middleton?

Meghan seemingly did just that when she arrived for a national service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral alongside her husband Prince Harry on Friday morning, wearing an outfit that could've easily been plucked from Kate's closet. Dressed in one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite silhouettes, Meghan wore a belted white coat-dress hybrid with a dramatic collar and a slit in the back. She pulled a very Kate styling move, and matched her pointed-toe stilettos, wide-brimmed fascinator, and gloves to the dress for a chic monochromatic moment. Her hair was worn up and she accessorized with only a gleaming pair of diamond earrings.

Meghan Markle White Coat Dress Church Service Credit: Getty

Upon arriving at the church service, Meghan and Harry held hands while smiling and waving to the crowds outside the cathedral. They were seated in the second row with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands and behind Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Meanwhile, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate sat across the aisle from them. This marks the first time that the couple have publicly reunited with senior royals since they stepped down as working royals.

While the Queen was absent from the outing due to feeling "some discomfort" at yesterday's Trooping the Colour, it's reported that back at home, she was able to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time during a private family lunch at Buckingham Palace. "Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them [Meghan and Harry] and the Queen, and, of course, we know how much she's been looking forward to it," royal reporter Omid Scobie said on BBC Breakfast, according to The Daily Mail.