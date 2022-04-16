Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Is a Masterclass in Sporty-Chic Style
Meghan Markle is kicking off the first day of the Invictus Games on a high (sartorial) note.
On Saturday afternoon, ahead of the event's opening ceremony, the duchess stepped out alongside her husband Prince Harry to see the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge in an outfit that showed off her chic spectator style. Standing on the sidelines, Meghan mastered the art of high-low dressing by pairing her black tweed Celine collarless blazer with more accessible basics, including a ribbed white T-shirt and boyfriend jeans. The whole look was polished yet laid-back, and she further embodied this juxtaposition with her accessories: ballet flats, gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, and a handbag (also Celine).
Meghan pulled her hair back into a sporty ponytail and kept her makeup minimal. A gold and diamond bracelet and her stunning three-stone engagement ring provided the finishing touches to her outfit.
At one point during the driving challenge, Meghan and Harry squeezed into separate kiddie cars for a race with their young drivers guiding them to the finish line. Spoiler alert: Harry and his driver won, and he celebrated the victory with his hands above his head and joyful expression on his face.
Just yesterday, the couple made their first appearance in the Netherlands at a welcome reception for athletes, family, and friends. For the occasion, Meghan wore a double-breasted white blazer without a shirt underneath, matching trousers, and pointed-toe heels, while Harry opted for a black suit sans tie.