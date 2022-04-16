Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Is a Masterclass in Sporty-Chic Style

On Saturday afternoon, ahead of the event's opening ceremony, the duchess stepped out alongside her husband Prince Harry to see the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge in an outfit that showed off her chic spectator style. Standing on the sidelines, Meghan mastered the art of high-low dressing by pairing her black tweed Celine collarless blazer with more accessible basics, including a ribbed white T-shirt and boyfriend jeans. The whole look was polished yet laid-back, and she further embodied this juxtaposition with her accessories: ballet flats, gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, and a handbag (also Celine).