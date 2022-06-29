Meghan Markle Discussed Motherhood and Her Miscarriage After the "Roe v. Wade" Decision

After the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, many activists and celebrities expressed their concerns over the future of bodily autonomy in America. Meghan Markle joined the conversation, sitting down with Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin to discuss the topic with Vogue. While the situation may appear to be bleak at the moment, Meghan said that she still has hope that things will turn around.

Markle explained that when topics of women's health come up in conversation, she thinks about how various rulings and developments will affect her family and children.

"I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children," Meghan said. "I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

She also discussed her miscarriage, something that she's been open about since penning an op-ed for the New York Times in 2020.

"I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly," Markle told Steinem and Yellin. "The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

Meghan decribed her reaction to the Supreme Court ruling as "gutteral," calling it a restriction on women's safety.

"This is about women's physical safety. It's also about economic justice, individual autonomy, and who we are as a society," she continued. "Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy. Frankly, whether it's a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it's about having a choice. It's interesting that here you're talking to two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily. And we're both prospering because we were able to make our own choices."