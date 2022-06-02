Meghan Markle Was Spotted for the First Time at the Platinum Jubilee in a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator

Meghan Markle made a fashionable entrance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. For the first time in over two years, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the queen's big milestone. She was spotted through a window during the Horse Guards Parade looking fabulous in a wide-brim, asymmetric fascinator.

In images obtained by Daily Mail, Markle was spotted with young royals Savannah and Isla Philips and Lena and Mia Tindall. For the momentous occasion, the duchess wore a deep blue off-the-shoulder dress with a matching navy and white fascinator that had one long brim and a giant bow. Her hair was styled in bouncy curls that cascaded down her shoulders.

Meghan Markle Green Dress Tan Coat WellChild awards Credit: Getty Images

She accessorized with gold drop earrings and a few matching rings that were visible as she motioned for the youngins to quiet down during the parade. Meghan appeared to be enjoying the festivities as she smiled widely at the daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips and Mike and Zara Tindall.

In another snapshot, Meghan was seen alongside her husband Prince Harry, who wore a black suit, as the two chat with the Duke of Kent. Because they are no longer working senior royals, they were unable to join Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children on the balcony with the queen during the Trooping the Colour.

Will and Kate's kids, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, looked on at the celebrations from the balcony doing what they did best: making hilarious faces for meme-worthy moments. At one point during her first carriage procession, Charlotte decided she needed a break from waving to the crowds. But when Louis continued, she sassily pushed his hand down to stop him.