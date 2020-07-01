Meghan Markle Just Won an Important Diversity Award
Meghan Markle can now add award-winning editor to her long list of accomplishments. The UK's PPA awarded the Duchess of Sussex with the Diversity Initiative of the Year award for her 2019 guest edit of the British Vogue September issue.
On Instagram British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful posted about the honor. "I'm also thrilled to say that #BritishVogue's September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year," he wrote.
The issue featured 15 activists and leaders including Greta Thunberg, Sinead Burke, Jameela Jamil, Adwoa Aboah, and Jacinda Ardin. There was also a 16th space on the cover that was a mirror intended to make the reader part of it. The decision was explained on the Duchess's former Instagram account "Sussex Royal." "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open-mindedness," it read. "The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."
In the almost year since the magazine hit stands, a lot has changed for Markle but her activism is one of the things that has remained the same. Not only has she spent the last three months doing charity work to help people impacted by COVID-19, but she has also been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement. Soon, she and Prince Harry will launch their Archwell charity which is set to address the main issues the world is facing right now.