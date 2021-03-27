Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Hand-Delivered a Letter to Oprah Asking for an Interview
Thomas Markle wants to share his side of the story.
Just when everyone thought the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey had run its course, Meg's dad Thomas Markle is stirring things up again. According to a source at The Sun, Thomas thinks there's more that needs to be said about his relationship with his estranged daughter, and is asking for his own sit-down discussion with the iconic talk show host.
In photos obtained by the outlet, the 76-year-old is spotted hand-delivering a letter to a security guard outside Winfrey's Montecito estate. "Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," an insider said, clarifying that the note was not for Meghan and Harry and "meant for Oprah."
The source continued, "Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say."
Earlier this month, Meghan spoke to Oprah about her father's "betrayal" after he posed for paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding day. The duchess revealed that Thomas lied to her and said he was "absolutely not" working with the press when in reality, he was helping the tabloids create content. "'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that," Meghan recalled, revealing that she and Harry tried to offer him protection from the press.
"I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child," Meghan added.