Meghan Markle Wrote a Book Inspired By Prince Harry and Archie
The duchess is publishing her first children's book.
Meghan Markle: Actress, duchess, podcaster, producer, and now, children's book author.
The Duchess of Sussex has written her first children's book, and according to Variety, it is said to have been inspired by the relationship between her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.
The book, titled The Bench, "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," according to the release. The book will be released on June 8. Duchess Meghan will also voice an audiobook edition of The Bench to be released in the U.S. and Canada — fitting, considering her very good podcasting voice and her prior narration work.
Last week, it was reported that the duchess put together a virtual roundtable with young girls who are making an impact in their schools and communities.
The gathering took place earlier in April, and honored women changemakers.
"The Duchess believes girls' voices can and should be heard, and through Archewell she focuses on providing them with the platforms, tools, and forums to help define a path forward and continue making an impact," according to the official website for Meghan and Prince Harry's non-profit organization, Archewell.