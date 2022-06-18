Meghan Markle Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Summery Twist

Piling denim on top of denim in the middle of summer probably isn't the best idea. Just the thought of the heavy fabric combined with the outside heat and humidity is enough to make us sweat. But leave it to Meghan Markle to find a way to make the Canadian tuxedo work for the hottest season of the year.

On Friday, the duchess was spotted cheering on her husband Prince Harry on the sidelines of the polo field during a match in Santa Barbara, and for the occasion, she dressed down in a pair of jean shorts and a chambray button-down tucked inside. The material of her shirt was lightweight enough to wear in the heat, while her bottoms were cut off, allowing for maximum ventilation. Adhering to the preppy dress code, Meghan popped her shirt's collar, and at one point, had a black sweater tied around her shoulders. She accessorized with strappy flat sandals, cat-eye sunglasses, and a gold Cartier watch.

A half-up, half-down style and sun-kissed skin provided the perfect finishing touches to her summery spectator style.

The polo outing marks Meghan's first public appearance since returning to the States after Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. Meghan, Harry, and their two children — Archie, 3, and 1-year-old, Lilibet — traveled to the U.K. for the four-day festivities to pay their respects to the Queen. And while Archie and Lili weren't seen at any of the celebratory outings, Meghan and Harry did attend two events, including Trooping the Colour and the service of Thanksgiving.