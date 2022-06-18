Meghan Markle Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Summery Twist

She was the most stylish spectator at Prince Harry's polo match.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 18, 2022
Meghan Markle Canadian Tuxedo
Photo: Backgrid

Piling denim on top of denim in the middle of summer probably isn't the best idea. Just the thought of the heavy fabric combined with the outside heat and humidity is enough to make us sweat. But leave it to Meghan Markle to find a way to make the Canadian tuxedo work for the hottest season of the year.

On Friday, the duchess was spotted cheering on her husband Prince Harry on the sidelines of the polo field during a match in Santa Barbara, and for the occasion, she dressed down in a pair of jean shorts and a chambray button-down tucked inside. The material of her shirt was lightweight enough to wear in the heat, while her bottoms were cut off, allowing for maximum ventilation. Adhering to the preppy dress code, Meghan popped her shirt's collar, and at one point, had a black sweater tied around her shoulders. She accessorized with strappy flat sandals, cat-eye sunglasses, and a gold Cartier watch.

A half-up, half-down style and sun-kissed skin provided the perfect finishing touches to her summery spectator style.

The polo outing marks Meghan's first public appearance since returning to the States after Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. Meghan, Harry, and their two children — Archie, 3, and 1-year-old, Lilibet — traveled to the U.K. for the four-day festivities to pay their respects to the Queen. And while Archie and Lili weren't seen at any of the celebratory outings, Meghan and Harry did attend two events, including Trooping the Colour and the service of Thanksgiving.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Lilibet Could Be Celebrating Her First Birthday With the Queen
Meghan Markle Green Dress Tan Coat WellChild awards
Meghan Markle Was Spotted for the First Time at the Platinum Jubilee in a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Meghan Markle White Coat Dress Church Service
Meghan Markle Just Wore Kate Middleton's Go-To Outfit Formula
kate middleton thanksgiving service
Kate Middleton Dressed Like Human Sunshine in a Pastel Yellow Dress and Matching Fascinator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Suits 2021 New York City Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee 2002
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Royal Rendezvous With Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Meghan Markle 2022 Platinum Jubilee
Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful
LOTD 5/2
Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Meghan Markle Uvalde Texas
Meghan Markle Visited Uvalde to "Express Her Condolences as a Mother"
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Meghan Markle white coat
Meghan Markle Is Speaking Out on the National Need for Child Care
Meghan Markle Invictus Games Day 1
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Is a Masterclass in Sporty-Chic Style
Meghan Markle Ivory Dress Prince Harry Tan Suit 2022 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Attending the Invictus Games "Means Everything" to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Prince Harry sitting volley ball competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Almost Didn't Name Their Son Archie