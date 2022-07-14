Meghan Markle's California Neighbors Have a Nickname for Her

Meghan Markle has collected several titles over the years: actress, duchess, Her Royal Highness, mother — not to mention the affectionate nickname "Tungsten," given to her by her father-in-law, Prince Charles. Now, Meghan, who resides in Montecito, California, with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, has a new moniker graciously assigned to her by her SoCal neighbors.

According to British publication Closer, the duchess has been dubbed the "Princess of Montecito," though the royals live a relatively normal life. A source told the outlet that to ensure privacy, Meghan will even "call ahead [to restaurants] and request a table that is completely secluded." She even "loves driving around L.A. to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track," the insider added. "Often, she'll head off, just herself and the dogs, which gives her time to reflect."

Despite staying semi under-the-radar, Meghan maintains a social life with her A-list friends. "She spends a fair amount of time at Oprah's palatial house, where they'll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan's future plans to what's going on back in the U.K. and how Harry's coping with everything," the source says.

Though the report notes that Harry acts more as the stay-at-home dad, "up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed, and dressed," the source told Closer. "Meghan's often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into L.A. for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to. Then, he's back to the kids as soon as possible, because he doesn't like leaving them with nannies."

And what about her political ambitions? Well, the source seems to think that Harry would happily cheer her on from the sidelines. "With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being first gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal."