Meghan Markle is "Saddened" By the Latest "Attack on Her Character"
A new report says the Duchess received bullying allegations from Kensington Palace staffers.
Just five days before the highly-anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is being accused of "bullying" during her time at Kensington Palace.
On Wednesday, The Times reported that the Duchess of Sussex received a complaint from one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal. Her office has denied the allegation.
"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
The Times reports that the 2018 complaint made by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf detailed incidents of Meghan driving two personal assistants out of the household and "undermining the confidence" of a third staff member.
According to The Times another source stated that the Duke of Sussex pleased with Knauf not to go to HR, and that Knauf sent an email to Simon Case (Prince William's' secretary) who forwarded to Samantha Carruthers, head of HR. But lawyers for the Sussexes refute that any meetings regarding staff matter took place.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes called the accusations a "calculated smear campaign."
"Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."
The special with Winfrey — which looks very dramatic — will air on March 7 on CBS. And we can't wait to hear everything the Sussexes have to say.