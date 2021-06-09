Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is "Very Happy" To Be a Big Brother
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepared Archie by talking about the baby.
Archie is loving being a big brother. On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they welcome their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, and a spokesperson for the couple told People that Archie "is very happy to have a little sister."
"They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand though," another source said. "He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer."
The source added that "Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family."
Lilibet "Lili" Diana was given the sweet name in honor of her great-grandmother, the queen, whose family nickname was Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, is in honor of her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.
The Duke and Duchess have already introduced Lilibet to her namesake, Queen Elizabeth. According to People, the newborn met the monarch during a video call. A source told the publication that proud new parents Megan Markle and Prince Harry were "very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" when they'd returned to their Montecito home after welcoming their second child.
Archie turned 2-years-old just last month, and was also involved in Meghan and Prince Harry's baby announcement in February.
Their good friend and photographer Misan Harriman made the announcement on Instagram with a series of black-and-white photos, one of which included Archie nestled into his mother's neck.