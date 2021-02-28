Meghan Markle Wore a $30 Dress on FaceTime with Prince Harry
It's still available for preorder.
Two weeks since announcing her second pregnancy, and unsurprisingly, Meghan Markle's maternity style is already off to an impressive start.
After wearing a white, floor-length Carolina Herrera dress that has a special connection to Archie, Meghan stunned in a blue peplum dress with a lemon print by Oscar de la Renta. And this week, during a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the duchess showed off her more casual side, slipping on a comfy yet super chic smock dress with puff sleeves.
Fans got a glimpse of her outfit, as she FaceTimed her husband Prince Harry (affectionally known as "Haz" now) while he toured Los Angeles on a double-decker bus alongside Corden. "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" she asked during the brief exchange. Shortly after, the brand behind the dress revealed Meghan was wearing one of their designs — and that it only costs $30.
RELATED: Prince Harry Opened Up About His Decision to "Step Back" from the Royal Family in a Surprise Interview
"So this happened today!!" the family-owned Los Angeles clothing company Velvet Torch wrote on Instagram on Friday (Feb. 26). The dress is currently out of stock, but according to the brand's website, it's still available for preorder and will ship out in a couple of weeks.
Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they're expecting their second child via a spokesperson and a stunning pregnancy shoot — exactly 37 years after Princess Diana shared she was pregnant with Harry.