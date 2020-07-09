Meghan Markle Booked Her First Public Speaking Event as a Non-Royal
She'll be joining Priyanka Chopra Jonas and former first lady Michelle Obama.
Though she's been making plenty of public statements recently, Meghan Markle will be headlining a big even for the first time since she stepped down as a senior member of the royal family alongside Prince Harry. Fans may have gotten accustomed to seeing Markle's chats, whether she took time to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement or make personal calls to people who have endured hate crimes. But according to Marie Claire, Meghan is set to be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, which is set to be held virtually from July 13 to 15. In contrast to the more casual talks, it's the first time she'll be speaking formally as a non-royal.
Girl Up has a presence in 120 countries and has clubs in all 50 U.S. states, all working to "empower women and inspire them to get involved in social change." After being established by the United Nations Foundation back in 2010, the initiative has helped over 65,000 women.
"The conversations will relate to topics that are important in their lives — and in the world," a spokesperson told Newsweek. "Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavors."
Meghan isn't the only big name set to speak at the event. The schedule is stacked with plenty of headline-worthy women, including former first lady Michelle Obama, actors Priyanka Chopra and Jameela Jamil, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, among others. Fans can see Meghan and all the other speakers by registering for the summit here. It's free and there will be captions for all speakers in Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin Chinese, and English. It'll also be live-streamed on YouTube.