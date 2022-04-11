Megan Markle Will Attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands With Prince Harry

After what feels like a very, very long time, we finally have a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle public appearance to look forward to. The Duchess of Sussex will be joining her husband for the kickoff of the Invictus Games, his international sports competition for wounded service members and veterans, in The Hague, Netherlands, later this month. According to People, a spokesperson confirmed Meghan's forthcoming attendance of the games, which will take place from April 16–22.

The games carry a lot of significance for Harry, who founded the inspiring event in 2014. But they also have sentimental value for Meghan, as well. This isn't the duchess' first Invictus Games — she joined Prince Harry at the 2017 games in Toronto for their first-ever public appearance. Five years later, she will join her now-husband for the first few days of the competition.

A veteran himself (he served 10 years in the British Army), Prince Harry felt inspired after attending the Warrior Games in the United States, so he created the foundation to motivate those injured in battle both physically and mentally. This year's games were supposed to be held in 2020, but like many things, were pushed backed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.