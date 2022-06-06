Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared the Cutest Portrait of Lilibet Diana for Her First Birthday

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is celebrating her first birthday with an adorable selfie. On Monday, the world was gifted with the first-ever birthday portrait from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, who just turned one year old on Saturday, June 4.

According to People, a spokesperson for the family confirmed that the Sussexes had a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home with close friends and family on Saturday. Among the guests was Misan Harriman, famed photographer and good friend of Meghan and Harry, who took "candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today."

Harriman also shared a carousel of images to his Instagram from Lilibet's birthday festivities. In the first image, a smiling Lili sat on the grass while wearing a sweet blue ruffled dress and a white, eyelet hair bow. The young royal is a spitting image of her father, clearly inheriting his famous red hair. Another black-and-white snap in the gallery captures Meghan holding her daughter next to Harriman's wife and children, who seemingly enjoyed the party's face-painting station.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers!" Harriman wrote alongside the photos. "Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉."

Harry and Meghan asked baker Claire Ptak from East London's Violet Bakery to create the cake for the momentous occasion. Ptak was also responsible for the couple's 2018 wedding cake.

It seems like Lili is rightfully soaking up her birthday month, first at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and now with her own party. Last week, the toddler finally got to meet her great grandmother and namesake, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source confirmed that the two met face to face for the first time after the Trouping the Colour parade on Thursday and most likely hung out again on Saturday to commemorate Lili's milestone.