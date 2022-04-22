The 2025 Invictus Games Location Holds a Special Significance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Europe for the first time in two years last week to partake in all things the Invictus Games, and their schedules have been packed to the brim ever since. Aside from reading with children and showing some major PDA during the opening ceremony, the royal couple also just announced where the 2025 Invictus Games will take place.

On Friday, Prince Harry revealed the location ahead of the event's closing ceremony. While the 2023 games' Dusseldorf, Germany location had been shared previously, the Duke of Sussex announced that the 2025 games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada. Not only does the spot mark the first time the games will return to a previous host country (the 2017 games were held in Toronto), but it also holds a special significance to Meghan and Harry.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance as a couple during the 2017 games, Vancouver Island was also where the couple spent their first holiday season as a family of three with their son, Archie, in 2019. Earlier this week, Prince Harry sat down with People where he talked about how much he's appreciated Meghan's support at the games over the years.