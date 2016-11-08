11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Royal

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Nov 08, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

It’s official: Prince Harry is dating a mere mortal—and an American one at that. The handsome, eligible royal confirmed his "taken" relationship status to the world on Tuesday with a statement from the Kensington Palace in which he asked the public to let up on harassing “his girlfriend,” Meghan Markle.

“It is not right, that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement read. “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game—it is her life and his.”

As we respect their privacy in this exciting new relationship, we’re taking a look at the public platform where Markle has chosen to share her life with us: her Instagram account.

Here’s what we already knew about the Suits star: She’s 35 years old, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., before embarking on her career in Hollywood. Markle was previously married to film director Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, whom she worked with on the 2010 Robert Pattinson movie, Remember Me.

VIDEO: Prince Harry Shows Off His Sporty Side

 

While this Northwestern grad is a little jealous that Prince Harry picked an American girlfriend that isn’t me, there’s a lot to love about his new love interest. For starters, she’s big on charity work, knows a thing or two about international diplomacy, and she’s an avid #foodstagrammer for her lifestyle site, The Tig.

Here are 11 reasons why she’s already won over our hearts—and probably would do the same to the rest of the royal family.

1 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She loves humanitarian work.

Much like her boyfriend, Markle is a big proponent of giving back. "I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches—I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose. The degree to which I can do that both on and off camera is a direct perk of my job," she wrote on The Tig of her humanitarian efforts.

Advertisement
2 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She knows about international diplomacy.

The Los Angeles–born actress is currently based in Toronto, where she films Suits, and knows a thing or two about international diplomacy, an important aspect of being a royal. In this 'gram, Markle converses with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about politics and social issues.

3 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

Her mantra sounds just like Kate's.

The actress's Instagram account is filled with positive sayings, like "Throw kindness around like confetti," which is the attitude that royals like Kate Middleton have championed.

Advertisement
4 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She's great at hosting and entertaining.

Thanks to her lifestyle site, The Tig, we know that Markle can host a killer party or put together a delicious meal. Surely those hosting skills would help her welcome guests to Kensington Palace.

Advertisement
5 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She's a dog lover.

Judging by Markle's Insta, she has two adorable pups of her own. We can already see her getting on well with the Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Advertisement
6 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She's great with kids.

While she doesn't have children of her own, little kids pop up all over Markle's feed, and she seems to be very fond of them. We can only imagine she'd make a great Aunt Meghan to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Advertisement
7 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She's a world traveler.

Markle's adventures have taken her everywhere from Italy to Jamaica, Mexico, and Rwanda. She clearly has a respect for other cultures, languages, and cuisines that would be a great asset in a member of the British royal family.

Advertisement
8 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She has an impeccable sense of style.

From pencil skirts to stilettos, this star already has dressing like a royal down to a science. She might even give Kate Middleton a run for her money.

Advertisement
9 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She's well-read.

From her Northwestern education to her love of literature, Markle would have no problem keeping up a worldly conversation.

Advertisement
10 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She knows how to handle the spotlight.

As an actress, Markle already knows what it's like to be in the public eye. Despite the burden of near-unprecedented media and society intrigue, she would likely have an easier time adjusting to the spotlight than a layperson.

Advertisement
11 of 11 meghanmarkle/Instagram

She already loves tea.

One qualification of being a British royal (we'd assume) is an appreciation for tea, and Harry's girlfriend already has it crossed off the checklist. Here's to hoping Prince Harry's new girl is en route to becoming a princess.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!