11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Royal

It’s official: Prince Harry is dating a mere mortal—and an American one at that. The handsome, eligible royal confirmed his "taken" relationship status to the world on Tuesday with a statement from the Kensington Palace in which he asked the public to let up on harassing “his girlfriend,” Meghan Markle.

“It is not right, that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement read. “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game—it is her life and his.”

As we respect their privacy in this exciting new relationship, we’re taking a look at the public platform where Markle has chosen to share her life with us: her Instagram account.

Here’s what we already knew about the Suits star: She’s 35 years old, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., before embarking on her career in Hollywood. Markle was previously married to film director Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, whom she worked with on the 2010 Robert Pattinson movie, Remember Me.

While this Northwestern grad is a little jealous that Prince Harry picked an American girlfriend that isn’t me, there’s a lot to love about his new love interest. For starters, she’s big on charity work, knows a thing or two about international diplomacy, and she’s an avid #foodstagrammer for her lifestyle site, The Tig.

Here are 11 reasons why she’s already won over our hearts—and probably would do the same to the rest of the royal family.