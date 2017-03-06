How to Get Meghan Markle’s Perfect Wedding Guest Style (for a Fraction of the Cost)

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry crossed a major relationship milestone this past Friday, when Markle accompanied her man to his friend's wedding in Jamaica.

The duo were spotted holding hands and talking at the outdoor wedding, looking completely enamored with one another, Markle totally channeling her future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton in a flowing Erdem gown—one of Middleton's go-to brands—complete with ruffled sleeves, and a blue and green print throughout.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

You can cop Markle's style, which isn't available to shop yet, with a similarly styled dress, featuring ruffled details and a floral print. Pair it with a simple bracelet or two, stud earrings, and sandals, and you're good to go for your own Caribbean wedding with a Prince—we can't promise it'll be the same exact experience, as available princes are hard to come by.

VIDEO: 11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Royal

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Chic Style

Scroll down below to shop Markle's look!