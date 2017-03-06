How to Get Meghan Markle’s Perfect Wedding Guest Style (for a Fraction of the Cost)

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jane Asher
Mar 06, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry crossed a major relationship milestone this past Friday, when Markle accompanied her man to his friend's wedding in Jamaica.

The duo were spotted holding hands and talking at the outdoor wedding, looking completely enamored with one another, Markle totally channeling her future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton in a flowing Erdem gown—one of Middleton's go-to brands—complete with ruffled sleeves, and a blue and green print throughout.

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

You can cop Markle's style, which isn't available to shop yet, with a similarly styled dress, featuring ruffled details and a floral print. Pair it with a simple bracelet or two, stud earrings, and sandals, and you're good to go for your own Caribbean wedding with a Prince—we can't promise it'll be the same exact experience, as available princes are hard to come by.

Scroll down below to shop Markle's look!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Taylor Dresses Chiffon Maxi Dress

available at Nordstrom $128 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Soprano Floral Print Dress

available at Nordstrom $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Ruffle Dress

Robert Rodriguez available at Shopbop $395 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Loma Maxi Dress

Rebecca Minkoff available at Nordstrom $278 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Band of Gypsies Button Front Floral Maxi Dress

available at Revolve $79 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ali & Jay Ruffle Maxi Dress

available at Nordstrom $158 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Ava Printed Silk Maxi Dress

Alice + Olivia available at Bloomingdales $595 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Ruth Print Dress

Marissa Webb available at Revolve $598 SHOP NOW

