Meghan Markle Has a Secret Wedding Planner, and She's Probably in the Bridal Party Too

Meghan Markle’s style choices have been consistently selling out in the months since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, and the future royal has one lady to thank: her unofficial stylist and BFF Jessica Mulroney.

Mulroney, who began working with the actress while she was located in Canada to film Suits, is the lady behind some of Markle’s most enviable looks. She reportedly hand-picked the Line white wrap coat and and P.A.R.O.S.H. green dress that the royal-to-be wore for her official engagement photos, as well as the navy Mackage coat and Joseph skirt that Markle wore on her first royal outing with Prince Harry.

“She emailed the designers on the future royal’s behalf and arranged for a selection of pieces to be sent to Kensington Palace,” People wrote.

The two aren't just partners in fashion: They're also BFFs. According to E! News, Mulroney's daughter Jessica will even be in Markle's wedding party along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

LADIES NIGHT @meghanmarkle teaching one of her favourite little ladies to tap dance.

And even more so, Mulroney is apparently Markle's secret (unofficial) wedding planner. The stylist will likely be a bridesmaid (and possibly even the maid of honor) during the nuptials, and apparently she's pulling strings in the planning process as well.

“She is Meghan’s best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She’s the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography. Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable. She’s helped Meghan and Harry with so much already.”

Markle is reportedly asking Mulroney to "help them come up with some novel and quirky ideas for the evening reception, including burger vans to serve up late-night snacks."

So who exactly is this mystery woman? Keep scrolling for 5 things to know about Markle’s right-hand lady.

1. She’s a Canadian-based stylist.

Markle lived in Toronto for years while filming Suits, which is where they connected. Mulroney loves to pay nods to Canadian brands, and she’s dressed the future royal in many, from Aritzia to Mackage. “We have such a wealth of talent in Canada, and it’s a shame that sometimes these designers don’t get the opportunity to have an international stage,” she told The Globe and Mail.

2. She’s also styled Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife.

“I'm not Sophie's stylist but we're working together to make sure that we can represent Canadian designers so that everybody gets a chance,” she told The Globe and Mail, saying that she’s comfortable with the title of “fashion strategist.”

3. She’s married to Ben Mulroney.

Her hubby is a Canadian broadcaster and TV presenter, who happens to be the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families!

4. She’s also Markle’s BFF.

The two have vacationed together, including on a magical trip to Italy last summer. “Can we just go back to Italy because it was exceptionally fun with you,” she captioned this sweet photo of the BFFs on a girls trip.

Mulroney was also present in the royal box during the Invictus Games, standing side by side with Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan.

5. She could help Markle pick out her wedding dress.

After all, she has experience with styling bridal gowns. Mulroney is a consultant for the Canadian outpost of Kleinfeld’s, a New York-based bridal store.

I do a lot of styling, but there's nothing like doing it with brides. So excited about our new collections @kleinfeldcanada and @maisonbirks.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for clues on Mulroney's Instagram as to what Markle could wear on her big day in May.