All the Adorable Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Official Couple Debut

The one wish we’ve had since November—that of seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in public, looking as lovey-dovey as we imagined in our royal fan fiction—has finally become a reality.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry arrived hand-in-hand to Toronto’s Invictus Games, and it was even dreamier than we’d expected. They laughed. They clapped. Meghan wore cute Sarah Flint flats. It was all picture-perfect—a royal fantasy seen through tortoiseshell sunglasses.

However, there’s one piece missing: THE AUDIO. In the photos from the event, the pair get cozy and whisper sweetly into each other’s ears—and we can’t help but wonder what they're thinking.

Below, our best guesses:

At This Exact Moment Meghan Realized Her Sunglasses Matched Harry's.

Guys, that's not how you play Patty Cake ... 

The girl on the far right is giving the Invictus Games a Real Inception vibe

"Hey, Meghan, have you ever seen Saturday Night Fever?"

"Those Teeth Whitening Strips Were So Worth It."

"I'm Not Just a Prince—I'm a Wizard Too."

"Will your Grandmother be mad when she finds out we eloped last year?"

"Corgis Scare Me."

