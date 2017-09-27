An Engagement Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Affect the Royal Family Like This

This week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first official public debut as a couple, and it's causing us to pay a little bit more attention to her ring finger. Royal engagement rumors are nothing new (throwback to Kate Middleton's rampant engagement rumors with Prince William during their eight years of dating), but this royal engagement would be a little different, and not just because Markle is American.

If the prince and the Suits actress were to get married, it would mark a series of firsts for the British monarchy as a whole, and that's something worth spotlighting.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands During Their First Public Appearance

Scroll down to see some of the ways this potential engagement would shake things up in Buckingham Palace.