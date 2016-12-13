9 Ornaments We'd Love to See on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Tree

Once more, the universe’s favorite couple is inciting excitement and joy in the hearts of romantics everywhere. In the latest chapter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s whirlwind romance, People confirmed that the duo bought a Christmas tree together earlier this week.

The pair stopped by Pines and Needles in London on Monday and ended up purchasing a 6-foot non-drop Nordmann Fir for $70.

According to U.K. news source Mirror, the photogenic couple impressed Pine and Needles’ co-founder, Sam Lyle. “They were completely charming together and blissfully unaware that our jaws had hit the floor,” Lyle told the source.

We suppose this means Markle and Prince Harry will be spending the holidays in the U.K., perhaps rubbing shoulders with other members of the royal family…

While we patiently await the next episode in the serial Meghan/Harry fairytale, we’ve handpicked a set of ornaments that we think would make a welcome addition to the pair’s Christmas tree.

Enjoy!

1 of 9 Courtesy

Hollywood Glass Ornament

Markle can celebrate her successful career as an actress with this sweet homage ($17; surlatable.com).

2 of 9 Courtesy

'Santa's Little Yelper' Dog Ornament

Whether near or far, Prince Harry and Meghan will feel the pull of the royal palace and the spirit of the Queen with this Corgi ornament ($50; shop.nordstrom.com).

3 of 9 Courtesy

Handblown Glass Travel Suitcase Ornament

Prince Harry can express his love of Africa with this adorable suitcase ornament ($17; shop.nordstrom.com). 

4 of 9 Courtesy

Metallic & Plaid Hanging Letter Ornaments 

The couple's Nordmann Fir could use some initialed flair ($11; shop.nordstrom.com). 

5 of 9 Courtesy

Northwestern University Christmas Ornament

Markle, a Northestern grad, could showcase her wildcat pride with this glittering ornament ($19; amazon.com). 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Big Ben Clock London England Polish Blown Glass Christmas Ornament Decoration

Of course, London looms large in Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship. Their tree trimming would be incomplete without a reference to the city Harry knows so well ($43; jet.com). 

7 of 9 Courtesy

Sky's The Limit #20 Lockheed Vega 5B 2016 Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament

Harry is said to be quite the pilot ($16; kohls.com and hallmark.com). 

8 of 9 Courtesy

Glass Tropical Palm Tree Christmas Ornament

If Markle can't spend the holidays at home, she can at least bring a taste of L.A. to her and Harry's tree ($15; amazon.com).

9 of 9 Courtesy

'Timeless Coupling' Egg Ornament

Okay, so we're probably (definitely) getting ahead of ourselves here, but one can hope ... ($140; shop.nordstrom.com). 

