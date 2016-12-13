9 Ornaments We'd Love to See on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Tree

Once more, the universe’s favorite couple is inciting excitement and joy in the hearts of romantics everywhere. In the latest chapter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s whirlwind romance, People confirmed that the duo bought a Christmas tree together earlier this week.

The pair stopped by Pines and Needles in London on Monday and ended up purchasing a 6-foot non-drop Nordmann Fir for $70.

According to U.K. news source Mirror, the photogenic couple impressed Pine and Needles’ co-founder, Sam Lyle. “They were completely charming together and blissfully unaware that our jaws had hit the floor,” Lyle told the source.

We suppose this means Markle and Prince Harry will be spending the holidays in the U.K., perhaps rubbing shoulders with other members of the royal family…

While we patiently await the next episode in the serial Meghan/Harry fairytale, we’ve handpicked a set of ornaments that we think would make a welcome addition to the pair’s Christmas tree.

