While We Wait for Baby Sussex, Please Enjoy These Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Babies

Ask any pregnant or formerly pregnant woman and she'll tell you the last several weeks of pregnancy involve a lot of waiting. Pretty much every day begins with "this could be it" and each night "maybe tomorrow." And all that waiting means there's plenty of time for expecting parents — as well as friends and family — to guess what the baby might be like.

So it's no surprise that royal baby watch 2019 involves a lot of guesstimating, be it about due dates, gender or Meghan Markle's birth plan.

Obviously we'll have to wait just a few more weeks to find out the answers to all of our questions — including whether the tot will inherit Harry's bright red hair, or Meghan's warm brown eyes — but mum's and dad's own childhoods can give us a hint or two.

While we wait for the most anticipated birth of the year, here are some photos of Meghan and Harry as babies, as well as anecdotes about their personalities as kids, to tide us over.

Prince Harry

While you likely have a good idea of what he looked like as a child thanks to his role in the spotlight, it never hurts to revisit adorable baby photos, like this one:

There's also this sweet one of the young prince holding the late Princess Diana's hand and waving to onlookers:

Baby Sussex could also inherit Prince Harry's goofy side. Remember that now famous photo of a young Prince Harry sticking his tongue out at photographers?

Meghan Markle

Just look at this too-cute photo of Meghan as a baby:

And this photo of Meghan in braids and a colorful necklace prove that the Duchess has always been a trendsetter. If mom's style is passed down, then we can count on Baby Sussex to have some serious moments in microfashion.

And while both parents are keen on community and humanitarian work, Meghan's story of advocacy began at a young age — meaning Baby Sussex could be born with a penchant for social justice. When she was just 11, the Duchess of Sussex took issue with a Proctor & Gamble commercial that she labeled as sexist for marketing its dish soap to only women, People reported.

"I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just mom does everything,” Meghan said during an interview with Nick News back in the '90s.

Of course, this is all just conjecture — we won't know the real details of Baby Sussex until the little one makes his or her debut (we think) next month. But there's no harm in making a few guesstimates, right? Plus, it helps make the wait feel a bit less long.