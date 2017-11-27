These Will Probably Be Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 27, 2017

Fact: The entire world is as invested in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship as your own mother is with your current relationship status. For months, we've posed the same annoying and repetitive questions. Mainly, WHEN IS THE ENGAGEMENT? Whenever a big event is on the horizon, we can't help but wonder: Is this the event? Will this be the trip? Is this moment going to happen?

On Monday, our dreams basically came true when Kensington Palace released a statement confirming that yes, the handsome couple are officially engaged! "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Marble,” the announcement began. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Stuns in White for Her Official Engagement Photos with Prince Harry

 

And while we'll have to wait 'til next year for their big day, we're already thinking ahead. Who will Markle's bridesmaids be? With so many close girlfriends, it may seem like a gamble, but these are the eight squad members that are mostly likely to make the cut—and we'll tell you why.

 

Serena Williams

The tennis star and Markle have been super close for years, bonding over a celebrity flag football game they both played back in 2014. "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations—our endless ambition," Markle previously wrote on her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Markle has attended the U.S. Open and Wimbledon to cheer on her BFF in the years that followed, and was a front-row attendee at Williams's NYFW show for her clothing line. 

Priyanka Chopra

Markle and Chopra post their fair share of dinner dates to Instagram, so a stream of selfies from the bridal shower is a strong possibility. "We bonded as actors," Chopra has said. "We just became friends, like two girls would." The two first met at a dinner celebrating women in television, and Chopra has previously called out publications for putting too much focus on Markle as simply being Prince Harry's girlfriend. "Sometimes women become plus-ones and guys become plus-ones. It's who is on the radar more," she told People. "I think in an overall scheme of things, it's harder for for girls to be able to make their own and stand for what they are, and I'm a girl love kind of girl." 

Jessica Mulroney

Markle and Mulroney—fashion stylist to Justin Trudeau and Canada's first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau—have been best friends for years, first meeting when Markle relocated to Canada when Suits began filming in Toronto. We have a strong feeling that if Mulroney were selected as one a bridesmaid (hey, maybe even MOH), she'd have an uber-chic game plan for those bachelorette ensembles.

Kate and Pippa Middleton

Asking Kate and Pippa to be her bridesmaids would be the ultimate act of sisterdom. And also, we like to think that Kate, Pippa, and Meghan are all friends who make regular weekend trips to the nearest L.K. Bennett outpost. (Hey, we can dream!)

Lindsay Roth

Producer and author Lindsay Roth goes way back with the star. And for her own wedding, Roth named Markle her maid of honor. 

Janina Gavankar

You may know Gavankar from her work on True Blood or The Vampire Diaries, but Markle has considered her one of her BFFs for almost 15 years.

Sarah Rafferty

Markle has always been close with her Suits co-stars, including Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna. As Markle's on-set gal pal, we like to think she has a spot reserved in the bridesmaid crew. 

