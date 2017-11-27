These Will Probably Be Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Fact: The entire world is as invested in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship as your own mother is with your current relationship status. For months, we've posed the same annoying and repetitive questions. Mainly, WHEN IS THE ENGAGEMENT? Whenever a big event is on the horizon, we can't help but wonder: Is this the event? Will this be the trip? Is this moment going to happen?

On Monday, our dreams basically came true when Kensington Palace released a statement confirming that yes, the handsome couple are officially engaged! "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Marble,” the announcement began. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Stuns in White for Her Official Engagement Photos with Prince Harry

And while we'll have to wait 'til next year for their big day, we're already thinking ahead. Who will Markle's bridesmaids be? With so many close girlfriends, it may seem like a gamble, but these are the eight squad members that are mostly likely to make the cut—and we'll tell you why.