Megan Thee Stallion Is Heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe … as Herself

If She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's offbeat humor and Mark Ruffalo cameo aren't enough to get you watching, maybe a major dose of Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) is all it takes. According to Deadline, the rapper will be making an appearance on an upcoming episode, though details are scant, as is the usual M.O. for anything related to a Marvel project.

All we know so far is that Meg will be involved in a legal case helmed by Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. From there, there's no telling how Megan or her alter ego Tina Snow will play into the show's blend of legal comedy and superhero hijinks.

"A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let's say. Another world," Segarra told Deadline, which already assumned (correctly) that Megan's storyline would have something to do with the recording industry, though we're not sure which universe is involved. Segarra continued with the breadcrumbs, saying, "So, he thinks he's dating one person, and he's not, so we need to help him figure that out."

Megan and Disney+ have remained silent on the rapper's cameo, but she's set to join a very beloved group of friends as soon as she ingrains herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Ruffalo and Megan, fans already know that other famous faces are set to appear on She-Hulk. Tim Roth will appear as Abomination, Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, and even some old-school names are coming back, like the much-anticipated Charlie Cox, fresh off a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Megan is making her big-screen debut soon with F*cking Identical Twins, an A24 musical comedy co-starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang.