Megan Thee Stallion Is Heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe … as Herself

Because nobody else comes close.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA

If She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's offbeat humor and Mark Ruffalo cameo aren't enough to get you watching, maybe a major dose of Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) is all it takes. According to Deadline, the rapper will be making an appearance on an upcoming episode, though details are scant, as is the usual M.O. for anything related to a Marvel project.

All we know so far is that Meg will be involved in a legal case helmed by Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. From there, there's no telling how Megan or her alter ego Tina Snow will play into the show's blend of legal comedy and superhero hijinks.

"A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let's say. Another world," Segarra told Deadline, which already assumned (correctly) that Megan's storyline would have something to do with the recording industry, though we're not sure which universe is involved. Segarra continued with the breadcrumbs, saying, "So, he thinks he's dating one person, and he's not, so we need to help him figure that out."

Megan and Disney+ have remained silent on the rapper's cameo, but she's set to join a very beloved group of friends as soon as she ingrains herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Ruffalo and Megan, fans already know that other famous faces are set to appear on She-Hulk. Tim Roth will appear as Abomination, Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, and even some old-school names are coming back, like the much-anticipated Charlie Cox, fresh off a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Megan is making her big-screen debut soon with F*cking Identical Twins, an A24 musical comedy co-starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion P-Valley Premiere
Megan Thee Stallion's Lacy Skintight Bodysuit Didn't Impress Onlookers
Megan Thee Stallion Matching Printed Set Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion's Night-Out Look Included a Crop Top and Hot Pants Coordinating Set
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Got Real About the Pressure To Be Confident
Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s Supermodel Lips Were Created With These 3 Under-$10 Products
Megan Thee Stallion's '90s Supermodel Lip Was Created With These 3 Under-$10 Products
Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s Supermodel Lips Were Created With These 3 Under-$10 Products
Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Her 2020 Shooting Incident for the First Time
Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion "Sweetest Pie" Music Video
Dua Lipa Wore Too Many Lingerie-Inspired Looks to Count in Her "Sweetest Pie" Music Video
Meg Thee Stallion Crybaby Floral Hair
Megan Thee Stallion Wore a 50-Inch Long Platinum, Floral Wig in Her "Cry Baby" Music Video
Megan Thee Stallion Carried This Tiny Coach Bag to the Met Gala, so Here Are Similar Styles You Can Shop From the Classic Handbag Brand
Megan Thee Stallion Channeled Old Hollywood Glamour at the 2021 Met Gala With This One Accessory
Megan Thee Stallion Bodystocking
Megan Thee Stallion's Dominatrix Bodystocking Is an Unexpected Wardrobe Staple
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Arms Around Each Other Red Carpet 2020 'Variety's' Power Of Women
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Heading to College
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Head-to-Toe Latex
Bella Hadid Burberry Fashion Show
Bella Hadid Went Incognito in Burberry
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Posed on a Private Jet in a Bright Red Faux Fur Jacket and Pants Set
Megan Thee Stallion Tinder Interview
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Dating App Tips and Profile Red Flags
Biore Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for a Joke She Made About Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Is the Latest Celeb to Strip Down for Calvin Klein