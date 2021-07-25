Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Naked Dress with a Butt-Baring Slit on the Red Carpet
Hot girl summer, indeed.
Leave it to Megan Thee Stallion to take the traditional red carpet leg reveal to new heights.
While attending the launch of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, the rapper redefined the meaning of a high-slit in a sheer gown by Natalia Fedner that featured a dramatic cut-out starting at the top of her hip and down her leg.
The custom butt-baring gown was covered in crystals, while the slit itself was strung together by a series of delicate rhinestone threads. According to the designer, the gown took over 1,800 feet of silver chain and 40 feet of vintage Swarovski silver chain to create, with additional crystals for the leg pieces.
Megan accessorized with sparkly stilettos, diamond earrings, and a white G-string thong, which was visible through the dress's mesh material. A spiky updo, a full set of lashes, and glossy lips provided the finishing touches to her ultra-glam look.
Earlier this week, Megan made history as the first female rapper to cover Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, and she took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. "REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SHIT!!! 😛🔥Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭," she wrote. "I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! 😛 #SISwim21"