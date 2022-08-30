Megan Thee Stallion's Sexy Multi-Colored Catsuit Had Too Many Cutouts to Count

At this point, Megan Thee Stallion and sexy catsuits are basically synonymous. From magazine covers to the streets of New York City, it's rare to see the hot girl summer CEO not stepping out in the body-hugging trend, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to spice up her go-to silhouette. Case in point? On Monday, the rapper shared a Reel on Instagram showing off her latest catsuit — and she managed to take the trend to a whole new level.

In the clip, Megan gave followers a glimpse at her OOTD mirror-selfie style by striking poses over the song "Pressurelicious" from her newest album, Traumazine. Aside from the subtle self-promo, the star showed off wearing a bright multi-color, off-the-shoulder catsuit that featured long sleeves and a huge ab- and chest-baring keyhole cutout held together by thin strips of fabric. Upping the edginess even further, the catsuit was also littered with tiny cutouts from top to bottom on both the front and back, as well as along the arms.

A diamond-encrusted cross necklace, tiny neon pink handbag, and matching pink heels completed the rapper's look, and she wore her hair parted on the side with voluminous curls and forehead bangs. "Big fine big natural 😜," Megan captioned the post.

Megan's post comes just days after the star opened up about no longer wanting to hide behind false identities and when she feels like the truest version of herself during an interview with The Cut.

"My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield," she said. "I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time. I love this album, because I feel like it's just me talking. It's just Megan. It's not me having to be anybody else."