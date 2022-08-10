Megan Thee Stallion's Lacy Skintight Bodysuit Didn't Impress Onlookers

But it sure turned heads on Instagram.

Published on August 10, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion P-Valley Premiere
Photo: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

People say that New Yorkers aren't fazed by anything, whether it's buskers in Times Square, celebrities walking on the same sidewalks as them, and even TV shows and movies using the Big Apple as a backdrop. Megan Thee Stallion tested the anecdote with her latest oufit, which managed to get attention online, but didn't seem to draw even the slightest raised eyebrow from the pedestrians in the background of her snapshots.

In the gallery, Megan showed off wearing a skin-tight, lacy catsuit with long sleeves and flared pants. While the pattern seemed like an intricate lace, closer inspection revealed that the fabric included tiny cutouts that contoured around the rapper's famous curves. She finished the look with a tan-colored Chanel bag and sky-high chunky platform sandals. One image gave her followers a closer look at her beauty look, which included graphic eyeshadow and a scultural 3-D manicure.

She captioned the carousel with three brown heart emojis.

Megan recently celebrated an appearance on Starz's P-Valley, though she was fully in her Tina Snow persona. She used the opportunity to drop a new song that she recorded for the show, "Get It On the Floor."

"We have been wanting her to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1," creator Katori Hall told Entertainment Tonight, according to Rolling Stone. "With Tina Snow and [Lil Murda] onstage together, it was just this dynamic duo that I really, really am so proud that we were able to pull it off. When they performed it that day [on set], the crowd went wild. They just couldn't believe what they were watching and that they were, like, this close from Megan Thee Stallion and Tina Snow."

