Megan Thee Stallion's Night-Out Look Included a Crop Top and Hot Pants Coordinating Set

Despite the impending introduction of everything pumpkin-flavored, it's very much still hot girl summer for Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper is seemingly unbothered by the looming fall and is still sharing her usual summer thirst traps. On Sunday, she posted an Instagram carousel of selfies featuring her new little lizard friend.

In the snaps, Megan wore a colorful printed long-sleeve crop top and matching booty shorts set that even came with a matching head scarf. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a coordinating layered beaded necklace, and a matching cuff bracelet. An orange-colored iguana rested on her arm and made his way to her shoulder in the later photos.

"Look how big my lil billiam is getting 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡," she captioned the post referring to her pet. In other photos of the outfit obtained by Daily Mail, Meg was spotted in New York City pairing the set with straight, butt-length hair and gold platform heels.

Just last week, the hitmaker released a new album titled Traumazine. The 18-track record shows more of Megan's vulnerable side, which we got a glimpse of earlier this year when she opened up about being shot in the foot in 2020.

"In some kind of way I became the villain," she recalled to Rolling Stone about the moment rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. "And I don't know if people don't take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it's because of the way I look. Is it because I'm not light enough? Is it that I'm not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I'm not petite? Do I not seem like I'm worth being treated like a woman?"