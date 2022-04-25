Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Her 2020 Shooting Incident for the First Time

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken publicly about the trauma she endured following a July 2020 shooting for the first time.

On Monday, the rapper sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to recount the night Tory Lanez reportedly shot at her feet during a Los Angeles party. After explaining the argument stemmed from Megan being "ready to go" when "everybody else wasn't ready to go," she said the situation quickly escalated.

"That's like normal friend stuff," Megan said of the disagreement. "We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But ... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy." She alleges it was then that the fellow rapper started shooting at her while "standing up over the window."

"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast," Megan continued. "And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, bitch!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times." The event's effects were apparent as Megan tearfully continued, "I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me," before adding, "I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before."

Police arrested Lanez at the scene before releasing him on bail later that day. Lanez was later charged in October 2020 where he pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge and felony possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm. He's set to make another appearance in court on September 14.

Megan opened up to King about how she's still feeling the impact of the incident in her everyday life. "I feel like my anxiety is worse," she shared. "I feel like my relationship with people, it's gone a bit cold because I'm not as trusting. I've got this wall and I don't wanna make any friends and I'm trying to be as nice as I can to everybody."