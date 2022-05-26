Megan Fox Swapped Her Heels for Vans at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Megan Fox attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding in a black corseted Zuhair Murad Couture gown paired with super tall, platform peep-toe heels, but little did everyone know, once it was time for the reception, the actress made a sensible shoe swap (she must take her dancing seriously).

On Wednesday, Fox shared two photos of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the wedding of the year, and in the first snapshot, the couple posed for a cute picture together at their table, with Megan holding a red rose and leaning into MGK, who had his arm wrapped around her waist. In the second shot, Megan was clearly ready to party and kicked off her heels to change into something much more comfortable: a pair of black and white Van sneakers that Kelly sweetly laced up for her.

"We went to a wedding…," she captioned her behind-the-scenes slideshow on Instagram.

Megan and MGK will likely be the next ones to walk down the aisle. Back in January, the rapper proposed to Megan with a two-stone diamond and emerald engagement ring that was designed to hurt her when she takes it off. And while they're reportedly not in a huge rush to tie the knot, they have thought about what the day will look like. "They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black," a source previously told E! News, adding that the theme is "very much them."