Megan Fox Opened Up About What She's Done to Support Machine Gun Kelly After His Suicide Attempt

The singer opened up about the dark moment during his Hulu documentary, Life in Pink.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 29, 2022
Published on June 29, 2022
Megan Fox got candid about Machine Gun Kelly's (born Colson Baker) mental health journey following the release of his Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. After a clip from the documentary detailing a suicidal call from MGK to his fianceé started making headlines, Megan opened up about how she has and will continue to support Kelly in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We've done every form of therapy that exists," Megan shared with the outlet. "We've found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it's definitely a process, it's not an easy one. Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don't have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild."

Megan added that it's a "constant process" of repeating cycles of "suffering and passion and love," but that the pair is focused on "learning that, and navigating that, doing that together."

During a candid confessional in the documentary, Machine Gun Kelly recounted the July 2020 incident in which an encounter with a neighbor led him to a "really, really, really dark" place.

"Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me," Kelly revealed in the clip. "I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just fucking snapped."

He continued, "I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

Kelly later added that the dark moment, combined with support from Megan and his 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, served as a turning point for the singer. "I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time," he said.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, you can get free and confidential support from a crisis counselor 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or by texting HOME to 741741, the Crisis Text Line.

