Megan Fox Slashed a Hole in Her Jumpsuit to "Have Sex" With Machine Gun Kelly

Self-identifying introvert Megan Fox wasn't shy about sharing some very personal information in her latest Instagram post. In a carousel of photos documenting the past weekend, which she spent alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for the Billboard Music Awards, Fox shared that she made a not-so-minor alteration to a jumpsuit for personal reasons. Among the behind-the-scenes shots and glam photos, Fox posted a text exchange with her stylist. In the quick conversation, Fox admitted that she'd sliced a hole in her blue jumpsuit in order to have sex with MGK.