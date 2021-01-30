Megan Fox Seemingly Addressed Those Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors
Her NSFW accessory appeared to set the record straight.
After sparking engagement speculation with a new diamond on that finger, Megan Fox appeared to set the record straight about the status of her and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with two simple words.
On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly put the rumors to rest, replacing the diamond ring she wore the previous day with a NSFW accessory on her left hand that read, "F— You." Further emphasizing her annoyance over the situation, Megan added a side-eye emoji for good measure.
While the couple may not be engaged yet, Fox's boyfriend has reportedly been vocal about his plans to marry her. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."
Megan, on the other hand, isn't in a rush to head to the altar. "Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn't put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind," the insider added.
Still, there's no denying that Fox and MGK's relationship has progressed rather quickly. Following news of Fox's separation from husband Brian Austin Green in May 2020, rumors of a relationship between MGK and Megan immediately began to circulate, and months later, it was reported that the Jennifer Body's star introduced MGK to her children.
"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," a source told People in October. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."